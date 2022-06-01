BJP warns of hunger strike, rally if TN govt doesn’t slash fuel prices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced that his party would level two corruption charges against the DMK government within a few days. He said this while addressing BJP cadre at a demonstration here demanding a cut in fuel prices.

He urged the DMK to make good on its poll promise of slashing fuel prices. If it failed to do so, the BJP would stage hunger protests in all districts, and if the government didn’t budge, the party would stage a massive rally in Tiruchy, he said, adding that ganja is easily available across the State and murders were on the rise in various parts of TN. After the demonstration, BJP cadre tried to take out a procession to the Secretariat but the police stopped and detained them for a couple of hours.

‘Book Annamalai for tweet’

A resident of Thatchanallur in the district petitioned the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, requesting for a case to be registered against Annamalai for using the word ‘pariah’ on his Twitter page and instilling caste tension among the public. In the petition, Murugan said on Monday, Annamalai posted a comment appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the growth of India by tweeting “from pariah to viswa guru”.

Murugan said the word ‘pariah’ denotes people of lower caste and the comment encourages caste and social disharmony. Murugan requested the police to register a case against the BJP leader for his comment on social media.