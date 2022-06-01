Centre releases ‘full’ GST dues of Rs 9,602 crore to TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government on Tuesday released Rs 9,602 crore towards the GST compensation due to TN up to May 31, 2022. The pending GST compensation was one of the demands put forth by Chief Minister MK Stalin during a function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The chief minister had said Rs 14,006 crore was due to TN as GST compensation.

A PIB release here said the Government of India (GoI) has released the entire amount of GST compensation payable to States up to May 31, 2022, by releasing a total amount of Rs 86,912 crore. “With this, the compensation to States till May 2022 gets fully paid and only compensation for June 2022 would remain,” the release said.

The decision was taken to help the States manage their resources and ensure that their programmes and capital expenditure are carried out successfully during the financial year, it added. It said only about Rs 25,000 crore was available in the GST Compensation Fund and the Centre released the balance from its own resources, pending collection of cess.

GST came into effect in the country on July 1, 2017, and States were assured of compensation for loss of any revenue arising out of GST implementation as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, for a period of five years. For providing compensation to States, a cess was levied on certain goods and the amount collected is being credited to the fund.

Bi-monthly GST compensation to States for the period 2017-18, 2018-19 was released in time out of the fund. The States’ protected revenue has been growing at 14% compounded growth, but the cess collection did not increase in the same proportion. Covid-19 further increased the gap between projected revenue and the actual revenue receipt, including a reduction in cess collection, the release said.

Source of compensation

