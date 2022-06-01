Erratic waste collection raises a stench in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Though residents of Ariyalur have been raising complaints with the town municipality about garbage being constantly dumped at streets and public places - an unpleasant result of irregular garbage collection by the municipality workers, the authorities are yet to take proper action. It has been raising a stench in the localities, residents claimed.

Comprising a total of 18 wards, the municipality of Ariyalur introduced door-to-door garbage collection in the wards for clean and green neighbourhoods. However, the municipality carried out daily garbage collection only for the first few months after project commencement.

Currently, garbage is not collected on a regular basis from homes. As a result, streets and public places have been overflowing with waste, especially Periyar Nagar, Market Street, Bangalow road, Alagappa Nagar and the area near the district sports stadium, causing inconvenience to residents and passers-by.

Though residents raised the issue with Ariyalur Municipality, authorities are yet to take action. G Palanimurugan, a resident of Periyar Nagar, said, "The municipality workers collect waste from us only thrice a week. But even this does not happen systematically. Thus, the residents do not know where to dump the waste."

"Some have been dumping it on the streets, which leads to piling up. The workers do not clear it, leading to dogs and cattle dragging garbage along the streets. The authorities should ensure proper garbage collection," he said.

A 38-year-old teacher, preferring to be anonymous, said, "Garbage has been accumulating at the Ariyalur bus stand, District Sports Stadium and other places. Thus, those who come for physical training are forced to frown due to the stench. I have been coming to this stadium for the last two weeks. Roadside waste

dumping has been on an increase. The authorities should place garbage bins and dispose waste properly."

When contacted by The New Indian Express, a municipal official said, "We collect garbage from door-to-door regularly. Recently, we cleared the garbage near the stadium too. However, we will look into the issue."