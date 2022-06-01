Jharkhand brothers nabbed for swindling Rs 2.3 lakh from man in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons from Jharkhand were arrested and produced before the district judicial magistrate on Monday for allegedly siphoning Rs 2.3 lakh from a Sivakasi resident through an SMS link. The accused persons, Puramothkumar and his brother Pinothkumar, were already serving time in Tihar jail in connection with another case.

"Sankaranarayanan received an SMS on his mobile phone a few weeks ago, warning that his SBI bank account will be frozen if he did not link it with his PAN card. He clicked on the link given in the SMS, and suddenly `2.3 lakh was debited from his bank account. Realising that he had been cheated, he filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Later, the complaint was forwarded to the Virudhunagar cyber crime police," police sources said.

Upon further probe by police inspector Uma Maheswari, it was revealed that the money was transferred to the bank account of the suspects. After legal formalities, a police team led by Maheswari went to Tihar and brought the accused persons to Virudhunagar.

"The brothers were sent back to Tihar after producing them before the district judicial magistrate, and will be brought back to Virudhunagar once they are released from Tihar jail," the sources added.