STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand brothers nabbed for swindling Rs 2.3 lakh from man in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

The accused persons, Puramothkumar and his brother Pinothkumar, were already serving time in Tihar jail in connection with another case.

Published: 01st June 2022 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons from Jharkhand were arrested and produced before the district judicial magistrate on Monday for allegedly siphoning Rs 2.3 lakh from a Sivakasi resident through an SMS link. The accused persons, Puramothkumar and his brother Pinothkumar, were already serving time in Tihar jail in connection with another case.

"Sankaranarayanan received an SMS on his mobile phone a few weeks ago, warning that his SBI bank account will be frozen if he did not link it with his PAN card. He clicked on the link given in the SMS, and suddenly `2.3 lakh was debited from his bank account. Realising that he had been cheated, he filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Later, the complaint was forwarded to the Virudhunagar cyber crime police," police sources said.

Upon further probe by police inspector Uma Maheswari, it was revealed that the money was transferred to the bank account of the suspects. After legal formalities, a police team led by Maheswari went to Tihar and brought the accused persons to Virudhunagar.

"The brothers were sent back to Tihar after producing them before the district judicial magistrate, and will be brought back to Virudhunagar once they are released from Tihar jail," the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakasi Tamil Nadu fraud Fraudsters
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp