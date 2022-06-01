STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC grants relief for govt servant on seniority issue

The legal battle of a government servant suffering from cancer, seeking re-fixation of his seniority, had a happy ending after the Madurai Bench of Madras HC granted him relief. 

Published: 01st June 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The legal battle of a government servant suffering from cancer, seeking re-fixation of his seniority, had a happy ending after the Madurai Bench of Madras HC granted him relief. Justice S Srimathy allowed his petition with specific instructions to the government to take the petitioner’s health condition into consideration and disburse the consequent monetary benefits to him within a month.

The petition was filed by T Mathiarasan, who is employed with the rural welfare department in Thanjavur. 
According to the judgment, Mathiarasan entered government service as a Junior Assistant in 1994 and was promoted to Assistant in 1998.

He was transferred from Pudukkottai to Thanjavur in 2000, but owing to a delay in fixation of his seniority by the government, he couldn’t undergo required service training immediately and therefore, was not included in the promotion panel for Deputy Block Development Officer till 2010.

Seeking re-fixation of his seniority, Mathiarasan also contended that his seniority ought to be calculated from the date of his first appointment in 1994 and not from the date of joining in Thanjavur. Justice Srimathy observed the employee cannot be blamed for the belated service training, more so, when the delay was caused by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp