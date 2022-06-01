STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide mental disability certificate at doorsteps: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ordered that intellectually disabled persons need not be taken to a hospital for obtaining a certificate on their mental health.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered that intellectually disabled persons need not be taken to a hospital for obtaining a certificate on their mental health. They must instead be provided with certificates at doorsteps. The assessment process must be simplified and it must not cause any difficulty or trauma on the individual concerned. 

Justice GR Swaminathan said, “I take judicial notice of the fact that bringing such persons to a congested place like the government hospital would trigger considerable stress and anxiety. One does not know what can trigger panic and anxiety. ...It is clinically appropriate that assessment for issuing such certificates is done at home.” 

The order was passed on a petition filed by TR Ramanathan of West Mambalam seeking orders to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to issue his 61-year-old son Saikumar a ‘certificate of mental retardation’.

When he approached the IMH, the management insisted on the physical presence of Saikumar, who had difficulty with walking. Nonetheless, he was taken to the hospital, but the management wanted his presence the second time. Noting that the assessment of Saikumar had already been done on the premises of IMH, the judge observed that insisting he be brought again to the institute “reeked of arbitrariness”. 

“I therefore direct the second respondent (IMH) to issue the certificate certifying the petitioner’s son is suffering from permanent mental disability, ie., mental retardation,” he said. The judge wanted the government to issue a standard protocol to cover cases of other disabilities, particularly motor-related physical disabilities, and suggested that Illem Thedi Kalvi model could be applied to the assessment and issuance of disability certificates. 

TN could boast of possessing one of the best health infrastructures in the country. “When community certificates are received at doorstep, can the State not apply the same model in the case of persons with disability also?” he asked.
 

