Rs 61 crore Kuruvai package for delta districts

Fertilisers, including urea & DAP, worth Rs 47 cr to be distributed at full subsidy

Chief Minister MK Stalin addressing media in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam and KN Nehru are also seen | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a Kuruvai package worth Rs 61 crore which is expected to benefit nearly three lakh farmers in the delta region this year. Ending his two-day inspection tour of the delta districts, the CM also announced the Kuruvai cultivation target as 5.20 lakh acres and the Samba target as 13.5 lakh acres this year.

Making the announcements before taking a flight back to the State capital at Tiruchy airport, Stalin further said, “A total of 683 desilting works undertaken in 10 delta districts are nearing completion. Desilting works have been carried out in rivers and canals running to a length of 4964 km. We started work on April 23 and appointed a monitoring officer for every district.”

Mentioning that the desilting works taken up in C and D channels at a cost of Rs 5 crore would also be completed soon, the CM assured that water would reach the tail-end areas. “In the history of independent India, this is the first time Mettur dam was opened in May. We had opened the dam on May 24.

As all preparatory works were begun well ahead, we can prevent crop inundation. Groundwater level will increase and chances are also high for more parcels of land coming under summer crop cultivation this time,” he said.

Till date Kuruvai cultivation has commenced over 1.56 lakh acres, he added.  On the Kuruvai package, the chief minister said, “Fertilisers, including urea, DAP, and potash, worth Rs 47 crore will be distributed to farmers at full subsidy. Also, 2,400 metric tonnes of paddy seeds worth Rs 4.20 crore will be supplied to farmers through agriculture extension centres at 50% subsidy.

Farmers will also get tractors and all other equipment for cultivation through the agriculture engineering department.” Last year, the Kuruvai package was fixed at Rs 61.09 crore. Last year, Kuruvai cultivation was on 4.90 lakh acres and Samba cultivation was on 13.34 lakh acres. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, KN Nehru, EV Velu, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were present.

More investment in TN owing to better law and order, says Stalin
Tiruchy: Chief Minister M K Stalin, during the press conference held at Tiruchy airport on Tuesday, spoke on investments in the State and other topics. M K Stalin redirected a question regarding the subsidy provided to Adi Dravida farmers under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme to Agriculture Minister M R K Pannerselvam.

The minister said, “Presently, we are providing 100% subsidy to Adi Dravida farmers and will consider extending it to all farmers in the future.” On a question regarding the law and order situation, Stalin said, “The State is attracting more investments as there has been no caste or communal violence here.” Speaking about BJP state president K Annamalai, he said, “Annamalai does politics, while we focus on the welfare of the people.” 

