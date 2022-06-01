Tamil Nadu: Class XI girl, stabbed by stalker, seriously injured; assailant dies by suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A girl studying Class XI suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by a stalker in broad daylight in Manapparai on Tuesday. Later, the stalker died by suicide.

The 16-year-old girl was returning home, located at Atikulam, after sitting for her exam at the government-aided school on Dindigul road when the assailant, identified as Kesavan, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, including on her neck, near the railway overbridge in the town. The girl collapsed in a pool of blood. Passersby immediately rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a nearby private hospital, where she has been under treatment in the intensive care unit.

Police said that 22-year-old Kesavan of Pothamettupatti, wished to marry the girl last year, but she rejected him. He was subsequently arrested under the POCSO Act. He was released from prison recently and did this to exact revenge, said police.

The police found Kesavan dead on the railway tracks on Tuesday night, said Manapparai DSP N Ramanathan. He died by suicide said police.

Meanwhile, S Jothimani, the MP of Karur, under which Manapparai falls, expressed shock over the incident.

She also spoke with the police SP and demanded immediate action to nab the accused, who was on the run. She spoke with the hospital doctors and inquired about the girl’s health condition.

Jothimani writes on Facebook “We need stringent laws and punishment to deal with such crimes against women. Also, there is a need for changes in primary education itself to change the value system. Society should realize that women are free to make their own decisions and are not subservient to men.”