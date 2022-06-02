2018 Thoothukudi police firing: Anti-Sterlite protesters call for fresh probe

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Seeking a reinvestigation into the Thoothukudi police firing case, members of the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement raised slogans in front of the Combined District Court complex on Wednesday. A total of 101 protesters have been charge-sheeted by the CBI in the case.

Following summons issued by the court to these 101 protesters, 27 of them already appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Madurai recently. On Wednesday, 64 more appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate A Pasumpon Shunmugiah, while seven were absent. The remaining three people are yet to receive summons, sources said. The matter has been adjourned till July 6.

Addressing the media after the hearing, member of the Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement advocate S Vanchinathan condemned the CBI for not filing charge-sheets against any of the police officers involved. "The police has charge-sheeted only anti-Sterlite protesters. Members are planning to take up the matter with Chief Minister MK Stalin, and also approach the Madras High Court for relief," he added.