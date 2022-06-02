57 forest range officer posts in Tamil Nadu filled but 95 still vacant

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though the state government recently appointed 57 forest range officers in territorial, social forestry and other sections across the State, more than 100 posts are vacant in Tamil Nadu forest department.

Due to this, implementation of Central and State government schemes for tribal people, man-animal conflict mitigation works among others have taken a hit. Sources in the forest department confirmed that though the sanctioned strength of forest range officer is 542, more than 95 posts are vacant for the last six years.

However, the president of TN Forest Staff Association K Sivaprakasam alleged that the actual sanctioned strength was 625 and it was reduced to 542 a decade ago purposely for multiple reasons, including to promote foresters. "Despite giving repeated recommendations to fill these posts, top forest department officials remain mute spectators over the last five years," he said.

Due to the appointment of new forest range officers, the existing range officers who have worked for six years within a single forest division have been transferred as per the rule that a range officer should not work in the same forest for more than three years.

Sources alleged that in Coimbatore forest division alone, three new range officers have been posted at Boluvampatti, Mettupalayam and Karamadai forest range, by transferring them to various places across the state.

"These three places are conflict prone areas within the Coimbatore forest division. Even though the existing staff are experienced, they had faced difficult times dealing with farmers while controlling man-animal conflict," the sources said.

Sivaprakasam said, "As per the norms, the state government should not transfer those who are going to retire within a year. However, the recent transfer has violated it. We have decided to file a case against the forest department in the High Court. The transfer order has been initiated against the range officers as revenge since they have been posted far away from the existing posts. This creates mental agony for the forest range officers since they are separated from family."

When contacted, PCCF and Chief Wildlife warden Syed Muzammil Abbas told that out of 57 forest apprentices, 35 have trained at Telangana State Forest Academy at Dulapally in Hyderabad and 22 got their training in Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore.

"They have joined as forest range officers in the third week of May. The remaining 95 posts will be filled in phases in June and July, once forest apprentices complete their professional training in other institutions across the nation," he added.

Speaking about the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association’s claim that the range officers have been transferred just ahead of retirement, he said that he will look into the issue once the association members give representation to him.

