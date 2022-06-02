STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bank manager arrested in Vellore for misappropriating Rs 97 lakh, forging documents

The CCIW said that field inspection by the cooperative bank officials revealed that she forged documents and signatures of beneficiaries.

Published: 02nd June 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) recently arrested a 37-year-old manager of the district Central Cooperative Bank, for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 97.37 lakh,

According to CCIW, D Umamaheshwari (37), a resident of Jeeva Nagar in Vellore's Thorappadi, was the manager of the bank's Gudiyatham branch. Between April 2018 and March 2019, Umamaheshwari was found to have misappropriated Rs 97.37 lakh after forging documents to take loans in the name of 33 self-help groups.

The CCIW said that field inspection by the cooperative bank officials revealed that she forged documents and signatures of beneficiaries.

Based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Registrar of Cooperative societies of Vellore G Arutperumjothi, an FIR was registered on May 21 under various IPC sections including 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (commits forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document), and 477A (falsification of accounts).

Following this, the CCIW team led by Inspector Vijayalakshmi arrested Umamaheshwari recently. Further investigation is on to find out if other employees have any part in this financial fraud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore CCIW Vellore bank fraud Bank fraud
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp