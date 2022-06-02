Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to pave a new road to fight traffic congestion

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the traffic congestion increasing at a staggering rate in the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to pave a new road connecting Avinashi road with Sathy road.

The traffic in the city is surging and the commuters find it difficult to negotiate their way amidst the congestion every day. In view of this, the CCMC has been taking several measures to address the issue and come up with solutions, with the help of the newly formed corporation council.

In order to save time for people going from Avinashi Road to the Sathyamangalam (Sathy) Road, the CCMC has planned to pave a new road linking the two major areas via Vilankurichi. Ward 22 councillor Kovai Babu Selvakumar, along with Town Planning Officer Jeyalakshmi and other CCMC officials, recently inspected the area and earmarked lands that would be required for the project.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Babu said, "A road will be laid starting from Gitanjali Public School near the Codissia trade fair centre to Sathy Road via NRI garden, SR Avenue, co-operative colony, Sri Ragavendra avenue, Cheranmanagar and Vilankurichi. Currently, it takes more than 20 minutes to reach Vilankurichi from the Codissia trade fair centre. Once the project is completed, one would be able to reach there within five minutes."

"In order to implement this project, we require land from 11 individuals, from which six people have already accepted to give their lands for the road. A meeting will be held with the remaining by the CCMC officials, where compensation will be discussed in detail. Once the talks are over and land acquisition is finished, the road will be constructed," he added.

Surveys for measuring the total area of the land required for the project are in progress. "A DPR will be prepared after the survey works, where an estimation for the project, total length and width of the road will be finalised," said the CCMC sources.