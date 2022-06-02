COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 100-mark after over two months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 100-mark on Wednesday after more than two months, with the State logging 139 new cases, including 59 in Chennai and 58 in adjacent Chengalpattu.

The State reported 105 cases on March 12, 2022, and since then the number of cases reported daily has been dropping, 22 cases on April 15 being the lowest. While the number of daily deaths reported on Wednesday remains zero, the test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan wrote to all District Collectors and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday, saying the number of cases is likely to rise in the coming days, if the virus is not effectively tackled. In his letter, he said there was no cause for panic or new restrictions, but urged officials to plan for the special mega vaccination camp on June 12.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian attributed the rise in cases to the clusters reported at IIT, Anna University, and Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and VIT, Kelambakkam.

Subramanian said there are around 5,600 first-year students at the VIT who are staying in hostels, and among 80 per cent of them are from northern States. These students came to the hostels on May 12 and 13, after which the virus started spreading on campus. As on Wednesday, the campus had reported 163 cases, he added.

Radhakrishnan, in his letter, said if the test positivity rate rises above 5% or if bed occupancy at hospitals rises above 40%, it should be a cause for concern. As of now, no district in Tamil Nadu falls in this category, he added.