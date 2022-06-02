STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dairy official not allowed to retire as Tamil Nadu anti-graft body's investigation on

The regional deputy milk commissioner (Madurai), who is facing a disproportionate-assets case, has been suspended and was not allowed to retire on Wednesday.

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional deputy milk commissioner (Madurai), who is facing a disproportionate assets case, has been suspended and was not allowed to retire on Wednesday. He would be retained in service pending the completion of the inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), said an order by the commissioner for milk production and dairy development.

According to sources, G Christhudhas, Regional Deputy Milk Commissioner - Madurai, was facing a DVAC inquiry for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. He served as additional milk commissioner during the AIADMK regime.

Last year, the DVAC received complaints from the district cooperative milk producers' unions alleging that a few dairy officials purchased land worth several crores of rupees. Subsequently, a case was registered and an inquiry initiated.

In July last, Christhudhas's post was downgraded to regional deputy milk commissioner and he was transferred to Madurai.

Another officer in the rank of deputy registrar of the dairy development department was suspended around the same time for allegedly favouring dairy employees who engaged in financial irregularities in a few district cooperative milk producers unions.

R Ganesh, Deputy Registrar (Dairy), Madurai, was given additional charge of the post of Regional Deputy Milk Commissioner, Madurai region.

