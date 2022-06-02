Have been told to work without pay in June: Tamil Nadu UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Guest lecturers working in Government Arts and Science College, State-run University colleges, and University Constituent colleges have been told to work without salary for the month of June, said Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association.

President of the association V Thangaraj told The New Indian Express that for over 10 years, guest lecturers have been receiving salaries for only 11 months a year. "May month salary would not be paid to the lecturers. Due to COVID-19, the academic cycle changed, and instead of May, June has been declared as a break for guest lecturers. During this time, the guest lecturers would be told to work without signing attendance," he added.

Thangaraj further said, "The guest lecturers have not received their salaries for the months of April and May yet. The colleges have said they would be paid later and this has made it difficult for us to manage our family and household chores."

Meanwhile, the association president pointed out that the guest lecturers working in Government Engineering colleges are receiving 12 months' salary.

He urged Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Principal Secretary (Higher education) D Karthikeyan to look into this issue and make appropriate efforts to release the salary for their work. He also urged the government to consider providing them with 12 months' salary from this year onwards.

When contacted, the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education P Ponmuthuramalingam said, "The guest lecturers would get a separate allowance from the varsity for examination duties and practical examinations. The decision to provide only 11 months' salary to the guest lecturers is made by the government. If funds are released, guest lecturers will get their April and May months salaries immediately."