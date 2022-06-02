STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Have been told to work without pay in June: Tamil Nadu UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association

President of the association V Thangaraj pointed out that the guest lecturers working in Government Engineering colleges are receiving 12 months' salary. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Education, Students, Professors

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Guest lecturers working in Government Arts and Science College, State-run University colleges, and University Constituent colleges have been told to work without salary for the month of June, said Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association.

President of the association V Thangaraj told The New Indian Express that for over 10 years, guest lecturers have been receiving salaries for only 11 months a year. "May month salary would not be paid to the lecturers. Due to COVID-19, the academic cycle changed, and instead of May, June has been declared as a break for guest lecturers. During this time, the guest lecturers would be told to work without signing attendance," he added.

Thangaraj further said, "The guest lecturers have not received their salaries for the months of April and May yet. The colleges have said they would be paid later and this has made it difficult for us to manage our family and household chores."

Meanwhile, the association president pointed out that the guest lecturers working in Government Engineering colleges are receiving 12 months' salary. 

He urged Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Principal Secretary (Higher education) D Karthikeyan to look into this issue and make appropriate efforts to release the salary for their work. He also urged the government to consider providing them with 12 months' salary from this year onwards.

When contacted, the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education P Ponmuthuramalingam said, "The guest lecturers would get a separate allowance from the varsity for examination duties and practical examinations. The decision to provide only 11 months' salary to the guest lecturers is made by the government. If funds are released, guest lecturers will get their April and May months salaries immediately."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guest lecturers Tamil Nadu guest lecturers Tamil Nadu lecturers salary
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp