STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court orders notice on Nalini's plea seeking parole for her husband

Nalini's mother Padma on May 21 had sent a representation to authorities to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to authorities on a writ petition from S Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is now on parole, to grant six days leave to her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, another convict in the same case.

When the petition came up, a bench of Justices M S Ramesh and Mohammed Shafiq ordered notice to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) and the Superintendent of the Vellore Central Prison, returnable by June 13.

Previously, Nalini was granted 30 days parole by the Tamil Nadu government.

It expired on January 27 this year and her leave was periodically extended and her current leave would come to an end on June 27.

Meanwhile, Nalini's mother Padma on May 21 had sent a representation to authorities to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds.

As there was no progress, Nalini filed the present writ petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nalini Madras High Court Madras HC
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp