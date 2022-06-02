STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Electricity department employees to intensify protest from June 8

This comes a week after the pen down strike, demanding withdrawal of a proposal of the Central and State government to privatise Puducherry's electricity.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The engineers and employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department are set to intensify their agitation with a hunger strike from June 8, condemning the privatisation of power distribution.

This comes a week after the pen down strike, demanding withdrawal of a proposal of the Central and State government to privatise Puducherry's electricity.

The hunger strike will be held division-wise on rotation basis, without affecting the public by maintaining uninterrupted power supply, General Secretary of the Electricity Department Employees Privatisation/ Corporatisation Protest Committee, P Velmurugan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have planned to go for continuous hunger strike, including the bill collectors in head office," he stated after a panel meeting on Wednesday.

The committee recalled the meeting held on February 2, 2022 with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Power Minister wherein it was assured that no further action on privatisation will be taken without consulting employees, the public, political parties and other stakeholders. But now, work to privatise the  power sector is progressing rapidly, Velmurugan said.

There are media reports that the government has given clearance for the move, and the former has not yet responded. The protest panel expresses their opposition to the Union and State governments, said Velmurugan.

The protest committee petitioned the Superintending Engineer-cum-Head of the Department, after the meeting regarding the decision to go on a hunger strike. They requested the government to take necessary action to assure the engineers and employees that their status as government employees will continue, and their service conditions will not be affected.

SDPA organises human chain

Meanwhile, the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA), led by the Congress, organised a human chain on Tuesday evening at ten different locations against the privatisation of power distribution.

The leaders and cadre from Congress, DMK, VCK, the Left parties of the 15-party alliance highlighted the adverse effects of the move which could lead to a five-fold increase in household electricity bills, hike in charges for a new connection, separate surcharges for electrical appliances, scrapping of the 100-unit free supply to the poor and farmers.

They also expressed apprehension that local youngsters would no longer be preferred for recruitment to the PED as vacancies would be opened up to candidates from across the country, and existing power sector employees would  be put to hard working conditions.

Leader of Opposition and State DMK convenor R Siva, former chief minister V Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam, former minister M Kandasamy, CPI Secretary AM Saleem and CPI (M) Secretary R Rajangam were present. This is among the series of agitations  planned by the opposition parties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Electricity department Puducherry electricity meeting
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp