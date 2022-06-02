STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Students give makeover to Nagapattinam government school, honour teachers before bidding farewell

Footing the expenses themselves, the students not only stopped at painting their classrooms and the compound wall, but honoured their teachers as well before parting ways.

Published: 02nd June 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students whitewashing a classroom at the government higher secondary school at Kadinalvayal in Nagapattinam district

Students whitewashing a classroom at the government higher secondary school at Kadinalvayal in Nagapattinam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: At a time when incidents of students resorting to violence abound, forcing even the education minister to recently step in and warn children against it, a group of Class XII students bade farewell to their government school here by giving it a makeover.

Footing the expenses themselves, the students not only stopped at painting their classrooms and the compound wall, but honoured their teachers as well before parting ways.

Pooling in money to procure painting material, the 58-member strong student group whitewashed three of their classrooms and readied the blackboard at the government higher secondary school in Kadinalvayal. They also painted its compound wall and adorned it with Tirukkural couplets.

"We boys took care of two classrooms, and the girls took care of the third one. We love and respect our school and our teachers. It gave us a good education and inculcated in us the right values. Hence we wanted to part in the best way possible," said D Rajadurai, one of the outgoing Class 12 students.

There are 301 students in the school, including 161 girls. Of them, 58, including 34 girls, were pursuing Class XII in the school that was established in 1924. The students also honoured their teachers with shawls on 'Farewell Day', which was held on Wednesday, and handed over '5,000 that they had collected, to the school.

"We are overwhelmed by what our students did. We feel content that we raised them and instilled them with moral values. All of them will do well," said A Vadivelu, a science teacher at the school.

While headmaster G Perumal pointed to how the school achieved 100 per cent pass percentage and expressed confidence of a repeat this year as well, the parent-teacher association pointed to the shortage for staff and infrastructure.

"There is only teacher dedicated for the higher secondary classes, and the parent-teacher association fills up the vacancies on a temporary basis in accordance with the requirements. We need at least six classrooms for the students pursuing higher secondary education. We also need laboratories. We are appointing as many as ten teachers at minimal pay. The School Education Department must appoint more teachers and add infrastructure," said Pon Dharmadurai, the president of the parent-teacher association.

On the students’ parting deed, Dharmadurai said, "What they did will linger longer in their memories than the marks they will secure."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu schools TN school makeover
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp