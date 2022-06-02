Two elephants damage a farmhouse in Tamil Nadu's Maruthamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two female wild elephants damaged a farmhouse at Sulur Thottam near Maruthamalai foothill on Tuesday night. None are injured in the incident.

According to sources, Pandiyammal (65), who usually stays in the farmhouse along with her grandchild was in her daughter's house in Chennai when the elephant damaged the house. Hearing the noise, locals informed the Pandiyammal over the phone who then visited the house on Wednesday morning.

Forest staff are appointed in the area to prevent the animal from entering the human habitation as the elephants are currently roaming in the area.

An official from the forest department said, "The animals are from Varapalayam and came to the area because it was dark as the lights were off in the house. We will issue compensation for the damage based on the estimation report prepared by the Local Village Administrative officer."

He also added that the animals will be moved to Kembanur and Atukkal soon. Meanwhile, the forest department appointed five staff to help the HRCE staff to prevent the people from visiting the Maruthamalai temple after 7 pm. However, no leopard movement was found since Friday.