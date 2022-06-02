Use technology and best practices to implement schemes: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday exhorted the secretaries of all government departments to infuse new technologies while implementing schemes as well as monitoring their execution for the "growth of the State".

Speaking during the first day of his review of government schemes, Stalin advised the secretaries to adopt the best practices from other States and countries. "If you continue age-old practices, we will not see any progress," the CM said.

adding that all departments should apply modern technologies while implementing schemes to improve the quality of work and reduce the time for execution. He told secretaries of each department to keep this in mind.

"While devising and executing schemes, we can seek advice from non-government experts. We should explore ways in which schemes are being implemented in other States and countries so we can devise better schemes," he added.

Speaking on the announcements made by his government, Stalin said Government Orders are yet to be issued only for a few. Many schemes for which the G.Os were issued have been completed, while ongoing work will be expedited, he said, adding that G.Os for announcements made this year would be issued by the end of June.

"Issuing G.Os is just the first step in the execution of schemes. For execution, there should be coordination among departments. Field inspection is a key aspect. District Collectors should involve themselves in this," he added.

Pointing out that people's high expectations of the government have echoed wherever he has interacted with them, Stalin said, "Your work should fulfil the people’s expectations. I request you to work expeditiously on the welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden."

"For example, officials should pay special attention to the urban employment guarantee scheme, laying roads, drinking water schemes, etc, and complete these works within the specified time," he added.