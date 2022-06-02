STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work at rail-overbridge in Tamil Nadu's Katpadi begins, traffic to be re-routed

The bridge,which crosses over the Katpadi Railway Station, is the key inter-State link, connecting Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The Railway Overbridge under construction at Chackai as part of NH 66 bypass first-phase development

Representational image (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The revamping of the rail-overbridge at Katpadi began on Wednesday, with major traffic changes in the city.

The bridge,which crosses over the Katpadi Railway Station, is the key inter-State link, connecting Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The work is being carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Southern Railways.

The workers started repairing the bridge to strengthen its structure, and it was cordoned off from both sides with barricades. With the restoration works on, the district administration, police department and its traffic wing have made changes in traffic movement.

Traffic changes:

Vehicles coming from Chittoor to Vellore can take the route via Serkadu, EB Colony, VIT, and Aadu Thotti Bus Stand. Those heading to Chittoor from Vellore will have to go via VIT, EB Colony, and Serkadu, official sources said.

Two-wheelers, autos, and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) like cars going to Chittoor Bus Stand from Christianpet must go via Vallimalai junction, Kamarajapuram, and Old Katpadi.

Vehicles heading to Vellore from Christianpet, Latheri, and Karasamangalam can take the route via Jafrapet, Kalinjur, and Viruthampet.

Heavy vehicles coming from Southern districts through Tiruvannamalai can reach Chittoor by going via Polur, Arni, Arcot, Ranipet, and Serkadu. Heavy vehicles from Krishnagiri can reach Chittoor through Pallikonda and Gudiyatham and vis-a-vis.
 

