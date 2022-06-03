Address delay in issuing G.Os for schemes: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to secretaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during his interaction with secretaries of government departments for the second and concluding day, exhorted them to expedite works on schemes. "In some departments, there is a delay in issuing G.Os for schemes and the reasons for the delay should be addressed. Besides the officials should pay attention to the execution of the schemes," the Chief Minister said

He said that the underscored the importance of the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, as well as the execution of MoUs signed for industrial growth of the State.

He said that the secretaries should encourage new industries and if there are any bottlenecks in doing so, they should be removed. Permissions for land acquisition etc., should be expedited. The Health Department should monitor infant and maternal mortality rates (IMR and MMR) in all districts and hospital managements should become people-friendly.

The Rural Development Department should concentrate on improving drinking water supply, housing schemes, MNREGA scheme etc., and schemes being undertaken through constituency development funds of MPs and MLAs need special attention.

"As far as Agriculture Department is concerned, attention is to be paid on increasing the number of farmers’ markets, infusing new technologies in agriculture, introducing new varieties of crops, and strengthening the Agricultural Marketing Department to sell produce through value addition," he added.

The CM also said each department should realise who is their target population and take the schemes to them. He also reiterated that new strategies should be adopted and when officials do so, the government would encourage them.