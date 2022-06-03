Can't stop action against retired cop in custodial death case: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to forbear the police department from taking disciplinary action against a retired policeman for his alleged involvement in a custodial death case.

While hearing the petition filed by a retired police inspector D Lakshmana Raj, Justice SM Subramaniam said Raj was arraigned as an accused in a criminal case. "He was only issued a charge memo in the case in 2009, which alone would not provide a cause for filing the case," the judge added.

The court observed that relief cannot be granted on the petition as the authorities competent were empowered to initiate action in accordance with rules and if at all the final order has been passed in the disciplinary proceedings, a cause would arise for the purpose of filing an appeal before the appellate authority or thereafter approach the court.