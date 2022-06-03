STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close cases pending over five years: Madras HC chief justice to Nilgiris courts

He said that in Nilgiris, 92 civil cases and 33 criminal cases are pending for about 20 years, three cases for nearly 25 years.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari (L) will be the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By PS Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: The Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari asked the lawyers and judge in the Nilgiris to ensure no case is pending beyond five years. He said that in Nilgiris, 92 civil cases and 33 criminal cases are pending for about 20 years, three cases for nearly 25 years.

Integrated court

CJ inaugurated the integrated court campus at Kakkathoppu in Ooty constructed for Rs 37.79 crore. Tamil Nadu Law Minister Ragupathi said that all requirements of the judiciary would be duly considered by the Chief Minister.

The new court complex extends to 2.9 acres and houses a courtroom, bar council room, waiting rooms, women’s waiting room, canteen, offices etc. Forest Minister K Ramachandran said that steps would be taken for erecting own buildings for courts in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah. Judges of various courts, MLAs and Collector SP Amrith took part in the event.

