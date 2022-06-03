STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No licence, no helmet: Madras HC slashes insurance aid to Rs 15 lakh

The court directed the insurance company to pay the compensation and recover the same from the owner of the vehicle.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reduced the compensation amount payable by The National Insurance Company Limited from Rs 17.63 lakh to Rs 15.12 lakh but upheld the order of Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal of Principal District Court in Sivaganga in a fatal road accident. According to the insurance company, Prabu was on his way to Manamadurai from Thirupattur in Sivaganga district when he was fatally knocked down by a van in May 2016.

The family filed a petition with the district tribunal against the owner and the insurer of the van, which ordered the insurance company to pay the compensation. But the company refused, claiming that the accused did not have a valid licence nor did he wear a helmet.

Later, the insurance company filed a petition with the Madurai Bench. Justice RMT Teekaa Raman upheld the district tribunal order and modified the compensation to Rs 16.8 lakh. Referring to a division bench judgment that has fixed 10 % on contributory negligence, the compensation was further reduced to Rs 15.12 lakh. The court directed the insurance company to pay the compensation and recover the same from the owner of the vehicle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp