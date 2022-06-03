STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sivaganga: Eight ex-BDOs booked for siphoning off toilet funds under Swacch Bharat Mission

A total of 373 out of 403 toilets were constructed between 2015 and 2019.

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Department booked a case against eight former BDOs of Maravamangalam panchayat and panchayat secretary for alleged misappropriation of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) funds in the pretext of constructing free toilets for the public between 2016 and 2019.

According to officials, the eight former BDOs -- Soma Selvaraj, R Ramesh, R Amalorpavam, A Chandra, S Nasira Begum, TN Anbudurai, Elango Thayumanavan, P Elango -- worked in the panchayat between December 2014 and July 2021; another suspect Muthukannu worked as panchayat secretary.  
 
Sources said the department received a complaint claiming the funds of free toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission were misappropriated in Palkulam, Maravamangalam, Boothakudi, Paluvagakodai villages of Maravamangalam panchayat. The toilets were allocated to more than one person in the same family, in deceased person's name, in the house of tenants, and in the name of women who were native of the village but married and stayed in outstations.

Between 2015 and 2016, 167 toilets were constructed out of 186 toilets in record. Likewise, 32 of 33 toilets in 2016-17, 119 of 112 in 2017-18, 53 of 56 in 2018-19 were constructed. A total of 373 out of 403 toilets were constructed between 2015 and 2019.

"The money for the construction of 403 toilets were released but that was not utilised for the construction. Through this misappropriation, Rs 3.6 lakh is believed to be cheated by officials" sources said.

Case were booked against the nine under 120 (B), 167, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 109 of IPC sections, 13 (2) and 13 (c) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and 13 (2) r/w 13 (1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

