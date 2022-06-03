Tamil Nadu minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj unveils community hall for SC/ST in Karimangalam

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/ KRISHNAGIRI: Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated a community hall worth Rs 98.56 lakh in Karimangalam on Thursday. She also distributed welfare to 203 benefactors worth Rs 95.59 lakh including assistance funds, housing deeds, tailoring machines, milch animals and other benefits.

"In 1989, the Adi Dravidar and tribal Welfare department was bifurcated from the Social Welfare department to ensure that the Adi Dravidar people and tribals are given special welfare schemes. So far, 84.15 per cent of the total funds are being spent on education of students. To encourage education, the State has issued over Rs 2,000 crore for the educational needs of the students," the minister said.

"So far, the Tamil Nadu government has constructed over 309 community halls across the state. Apart from this, houses are also being constructed for Adi Dravidar and Tribal residents across the state. These housing units are furnished with clean drinking water supply, road facility and other basic amenities. Further to ensure economic stability, free milch animals are also distributed under special schemes," she said.

Dharmapuri collector S Divyadarshini, District Revenue Officer Anitha, and Revenue Divisional Officer Chitra Vijayan participated in the event.

286 in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district get welfare aid worth Rs 90 lakh

The minister distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 89.72 lakh to 286 beneficiaries in Krishnagiri on Thursday under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and old age pension, and assistance like sewing machines, ration cards, etc. The minister also inaugurated a community hall at Singarapettai built by TAHDCO worth Rs 50 lakh.

She said DMK government has been providing scholarships for government and government-aided school students from Class IX to XII and to girl students from Class V to VIII. "Women are trained for many skills like tailoring, making bamboo baskets etc. as well," she said.

On The New Indian Express's 2021 report about caste atrocities in 445 villages, the minister said an announcement will be made shortly to reduce such discrimination. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer S Shanthi, Bargur MLA D Mathiazhagan and others took part in the event.