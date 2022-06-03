STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation shuts doors on ticket booking on private portals

Transport department officials attributed the decision to the Union government imposing five per cent GST on the transactions through mobile applications used for commercial activities.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

TNSTSC bus for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers will no longer be able to reserve tickets on SETC and TNSTC buses through private ticket booking portals or mobile apps. Booking for travelling on government buses can only be done through www.tnstc.in or TNSTC mobile app hereafter.

Transport department officials attributed the decision to the Union government imposing five per cent GST on the transactions through mobile applications used for commercial activities. However, the move will help the transport corporations save a few lakhs, which were paid to private portals for facilitating bookings.

"The private portals have to collect 5 per cent GST for the tickets booked through its mobile apps and settle the tax amount to the Union government on a monthly basis. If they fail to do so, we will be answerable," said a senior official from the SETC.

Online ticket booking facility for government buses was introduced in 2011 and on average 5,000 to 6,000 tickets were booked a day for a few years. From 2016-17 onwards, online ticket booking went up, touching 12,500 per day.

Owing to a huge demand for tickets during festival seasons, in 2018-19, the transport department extended the booking facility via private booking apps to increase the patronage. The private portals provided offers such as "zero" cancellation fee till the departure of the bus and cashback to attract commuters. It also introduced a dynamic pricing system depending on the demand for tickets. As a result, ticket bookings went up by 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

In February 2020, the transport department developed, 'TNSTC mobile app' to book tickets. The official said, "We tied up with private portals when we didn't have a mobile app. Now that the bookings have reached 25,000 a day, we no longer need the support of private portals."

However, officials remained tight-lipped on the commission paid to private portals. In the meantime, facilities such as identification of seats and women-only seats were also introduced to the TNS TC portal and app on par with the private portals, added the official.

Transport undertakings collect 10 per cent of fare towards cancellation if the ticket is cancelled 48 hours before the scheduled departure, 20 per cent for cancelling ticket between 24 hours and 48 hours and 25 per cent for cancelling between 60 minutes and 24 hours.

S Rajavel, a regular commuter, said, "Government buses still demand a printed copy of the ticket during travel. That practise should be ended at the earliest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC Tamil Nadu SETC
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp