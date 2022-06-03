STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three held for forcing girl to donate ovum to fertility hospital in Tamil Nadu

Three people, including two women were arrested for forcing a 13-year-old girl to donate egg eight times at a private fertility hospital.

Published: 03rd June 2022 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

ERODE: Three people, including two women were arrested on Thursday for forcing a 13-year-old girl to donate egg eight times at a private fertility hospital here.

According to police, Indirani (40), a tout for Sudha Hospital, had forcibly taken her daughter to the facility for ovum donation in return for money.

Indirani was accompanied by her paramour Syed Ali and another woman during the visit to the hospital.

The hospital is said to have paid a total of Rs 25,000 to the accused.

Unable to bear the torture of her mother, the girl had gone to her relative's house in Salem in May and narrated the ordeal.

Meanwhile, the relatives lodged a complaint against Indirani and two others with Erode South Police this morning following which they were arrested.

The victim was rescued by the police from the trio and admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in the city.

Police are interrogating the accused and the hospital authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Fertility Hospital Tamil Nadu Crime
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp