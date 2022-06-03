Won't be intimidated by vendetta politics of BJP: Puducherry Congress

By Express News Service

PUDUHERRY: In light of the Enforcement Department (ED) summoning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case reported by National Herald a few years ago, Congress leaders in the union territory said the party will not be intimidated by any "vendetta" politics of the BJP government at the Centre.



Addressing newspersons, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and PCC Chief A V Subramanian said the National Herald which was initially run by Congress leaders, suffered a loss of Rs 90 crore and was financed by the Congress party to repay the debt. In that case, a complaint was lodged in 2015 alleging misappropriation of funds, which was investigated by the Enforcement Department and dismissed. Once again, the BJP government has taken up the case with the aim of political vendetta, said Narayanasamy.



The BJP government, which has been intimidating opposition leaders through enforcement directorate, is also intimidating Congress leaders in that way. Congress leaders will be afraid of this threat. "Reopening an unsubstantiated case is an act of political revenge,” said Narayanasamy.



The NDA coalition government in Puducherry is weak and taking decisions bowing to pressures from Central BJP government . Chief Minister Rangasamy has given a letter of approval for the privatization of the power sector, though he had promised to approach centre and decide on the privatization of the power sector in consultation with employees, but succumbed to the pressure of the central government. The Minister of Education has stated that a new education policy will be implemented in Puducherry. It is not acceptable to disrupt education in the state and introduce Hindi and Sanskrit.



Further he said that there is no need to permit new distilleries in Puducherry , as there are already six of them and alleged corruption. Corruption continues in the excise sector in Puducherry, said Narayanasamy adding that a corruption-free government is in Puducherry is contrary to Prime Minister Modi’s claims .