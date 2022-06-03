Won't be intimidated by vendetta politics of BJP: Puducherry Congress

PUDUHERRY: In light of the Enforcement Department (ED) summoning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case reported by National Herald a few years ago, Congress leaders in the union territory said the party will not be intimidated by any "vendetta" politics of the BJP government at the Centre.
Addressing newspersons, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and PCC Chief A V Subramanian said the National Herald which was initially run by Congress leaders, suffered a loss of Rs 90 crore and was financed by the Congress party to repay the debt. In that case, a complaint was lodged in 2015 alleging misappropriation of funds, which was investigated by the Enforcement Department and dismissed. Once again, the BJP government has taken up the case with the aim of political vendetta, said Narayanasamy.
The BJP government, which has been intimidating opposition leaders through enforcement directorate, is also intimidating Congress leaders in that way. Congress leaders will be afraid of this threat. "Reopening an unsubstantiated case is an act of political revenge,” said Narayanasamy.
The NDA coalition government in Puducherry is weak and taking decisions bowing to pressures from Central BJP government . Chief Minister Rangasamy has given a letter of approval for the privatization of the power sector, though he had promised to approach centre and decide on the privatization of the power sector in consultation with employees, but succumbed to the pressure of the central government. The Minister of Education has stated that a new education policy will be implemented in Puducherry. It is not acceptable to disrupt education in the state and introduce Hindi and Sanskrit.
Further he said that there is no need to permit new distilleries in Puducherry , as there are already six of them and alleged corruption. Corruption continues in the excise sector in Puducherry, said Narayanasamy adding that a corruption-free government is in Puducherry is contrary to Prime Minister Modi’s claims .
PUDUHERRY: In light of the Enforcement Department (ED) summoning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case reported by National Herald a few years ago, Congress leaders in the union territory said the party will not be intimidated by any "vendetta" politics of the BJP government at the Centre.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Clashes in Kanpur over 'insult' to Prophet Mohammed during TV debate
Karnataka: Seven persons from Secunderabad killed in a road accident near Kalaburagi
Massive fire at Moscow business center, four in hospital
India rejects its criticism in US State Department religious freedom report
Moosewala's murder: Plea for CBI probe in Supreme Court
Govt asks CIL to be ready to import 12 mn tonnes of coal for power utilities