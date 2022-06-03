STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Won't be intimidated by vendetta politics of BJP: Puducherry Congress

"Reopening an unsubstantiated case is an act of political revenge,” said Narayanasamy.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUHERRY: In light of the Enforcement Department (ED) summoning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case reported by National Herald a few years ago, Congress leaders in the union territory said the party will not be intimidated by any "vendetta" politics of the BJP government at the Centre.
 
Addressing newspersons, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and PCC Chief A V Subramanian said the  National Herald which was initially run by Congress leaders, suffered a loss of Rs 90 crore and was financed by the Congress party to repay the debt. In that case, a complaint was lodged in 2015 alleging misappropriation of funds, which was investigated by the Enforcement Department and dismissed. Once again, the BJP government has taken up the case with the aim of political  vendetta, said Narayanasamy.
 
The BJP government, which has been intimidating opposition leaders through enforcement directorate, is also intimidating Congress leaders in that way. Congress leaders will be afraid of this threat. "Reopening an unsubstantiated case is an act of political revenge,” said Narayanasamy.

The NDA coalition government in Puducherry is weak and taking decisions bowing to pressures from Central BJP government . Chief Minister Rangasamy has given a letter of approval for the privatization of the  power sector, though he had promised to approach centre  and decide on the privatization of the power sector  in consultation with employees, but succumbed to the pressure of the central government.  The Minister of Education has stated that a new education policy will be implemented in Puducherry. It is not acceptable to disrupt education in the state and  introduce  Hindi and Sanskrit.

Further he said that there is no need to permit new distilleries in Puducherry , as there are already six of them and alleged  corruption. Corruption continues in the excise sector in Puducherry, said Narayanasamy adding that  a corruption-free government is in Puducherry is contrary to Prime Minister Modi’s claims .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Puducherry
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp