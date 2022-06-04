STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to promote Clean Cities initiative

District collector Dr GS Sameeran along with CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and other officials distributed yellow cloth bags for people and store owners at the Ukkadam bus terminus in Coimbatore.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation workers clean a bus stand

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation workers clean a bus stand. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will organise a series of events on alternate Saturdays and Sundays till March 2023 to raise awareness about  the ill effects of single-use plastics and promoting the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative.

District collector Dr GS Sameeran along with CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Commissioner M Prathap and other officials distributed yellow cloth bags for people and store owners at the Ukkadam bus terminus in Coimbatore on Friday as part of the 'Meendum Manjapai' initiative of the State government.

Earlier, the officials took a pledge in view of the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative which was kick-started at the Ukkadam bus terminus. Officials distributed yellow cloth bags, tree saplings and pamphlets to the public at the Ukkadam bus terminus to create awareness on preserving the environment and against single-use plastics in the city.

Later, collector Sameeran flagged off 100 awareness trucks from the Ukkadam bus terminus and Mayor Kalpana flagged off the awareness rally insisting clean city initiative from Podanur to the Vellalore dump yard.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "We have planned about 6 schematic projects to make people aware of the ill effects of the single-use plastics. Also, we've planned to create awareness among the public by involving the school students, NGOs, resident welfare associations and environmental activists. In view of this, numerous awareness programs are to be organised on alternate Saturdays and Sundays of every month till March 2023 to promote the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Clean Cities initiative Ukkadam bus terminus Meendum Manjapai
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp