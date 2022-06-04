Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to promote Clean Cities initiative

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will organise a series of events on alternate Saturdays and Sundays till March 2023 to raise awareness about the ill effects of single-use plastics and promoting the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative.

District collector Dr GS Sameeran along with CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Commissioner M Prathap and other officials distributed yellow cloth bags for people and store owners at the Ukkadam bus terminus in Coimbatore on Friday as part of the 'Meendum Manjapai' initiative of the State government.

Earlier, the officials took a pledge in view of the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative which was kick-started at the Ukkadam bus terminus. Officials distributed yellow cloth bags, tree saplings and pamphlets to the public at the Ukkadam bus terminus to create awareness on preserving the environment and against single-use plastics in the city.

Later, collector Sameeran flagged off 100 awareness trucks from the Ukkadam bus terminus and Mayor Kalpana flagged off the awareness rally insisting clean city initiative from Podanur to the Vellalore dump yard.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "We have planned about 6 schematic projects to make people aware of the ill effects of the single-use plastics. Also, we've planned to create awareness among the public by involving the school students, NGOs, resident welfare associations and environmental activists. In view of this, numerous awareness programs are to be organised on alternate Saturdays and Sundays of every month till March 2023 to promote the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative."