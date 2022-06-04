Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to sensitise traders to plastic ban

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With around 900 tonnes of banned single-use plastic items seized in the recent past, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials plan to intensify sensitising traders to the damage the products cause to environment. Towards this end, they will soon meet members of the traders association.

Tamil Nadu banned a total of 14 plastic items including single-use bags and covers from January 1, 2019. Ever since the ban came into effect, people and traders were constantly instructed by the officials to refrain from using the banned items. However, none of them seems to pay heed to the government order.

Several councillors and zonal chairpersons highlighted the rising usage of the banned plastic items across the city and demanded the officials take stringent action against those using, buying and selling the single-use plastic items.

Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu pointing out the banned plastic items usage across the city, directed CCMC officials to hold raids and impose penalty against the offenders. In view of this, the CCMC has decided to crack the whip against violators and repeat offenders.

"Shops that are found/caught using and selling the banned plastic for the 3rd time will be sealed off by the CCMC officials. Officials have been regularly conducting raids and imposing fines against traders who use single-use plastics. Around 900 tonnes of banned plastic items were seized from the shopkeepers across the city over the past few weeks and taken to the Vellalore dump yard to properly dispose of them," said CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila.

"We have planned to hold a meeting with the Traders association members and shopkeepers from across the city regarding the plastic ban and give them a final warning in view of the illegal usage of banned plastic items," Sharmila concluded.