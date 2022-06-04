Eight persons test positive for dengue at village in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With eight persons, including a four-year-old child, testing positive for dengue recently in Kasinathapuram village near Alangulam, district health officials and sanitation staff have set camp in the village to provide medical aid to the patients and eradicate mosquito-breeding sources.

Apart from a 55-year-old man, all the other infected persons are aged between 4 and 17 years. According to sources, about 40 people from Kasinathapuram village had taken ill with fever in the last 10 days. "However, only 14 got hospitalised, and of them, eight persons tested positive for dengue. Seven of the infected persons have already recovered," they said.

A team of health officials, including Block Health Inspector Gangadharan, and sanitation workers have now camped at Kasinathapuram to assist the villagers. "The pipe laid under the Vasudevanallur Combined Water Supply Scheme got damaged, resulting in leakage, and the water stagnated in the area for several months. This was one of the major sources of mosquito breeding in the village. The authorities only fixed the leakage following the dengue outbreak," said an official from the Rural Development Department.