Madras HC directs HR&CE department to protect assets of Ramanatheeswarar Temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to take appropriate steps to protect the properties of Ramanatheeswarar Temple at Porur in Chennai.

A vacation bench of justices MS Ramesh and Mohammed Shaffiq directed the department to address the allegations raised in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by temple activist and founder of Thiruthondar Sabha A Radhakrishnan.

The petitioner said that the temple properties were being unlawfully occupied and encumbered by unscrupulous individuals and that there were a huge amount in arrears of rents to be collected from lease/rent holders.

Radhakrishnan accused the department of not taking necessary action despite his submission of a detailed petition to the HR&CE commissioner in 2014.

He said that he brought to the notice of the authorities that the names of lessees found in the records were not tallying with the persons who were in possession of temple properties. Even after seven years, the properties of the temple were yet to be safeguarded, he alleged, adding that he submitted a petition again in May 2022 seeking necessary action.