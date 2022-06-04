STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs HR&CE department to protect assets of Ramanatheeswarar Temple

The court directed the department to address the allegations raised in the PIL filed by temple activist and founder of Thiruthondar Sabha A Radhakrishnan.

Published: 04th June 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ramanatheeswarar Temple

Ramanatheeswarar Temple in Chennai's Porur (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to take appropriate steps to protect the properties of Ramanatheeswarar Temple at Porur in Chennai.

A vacation bench of justices MS Ramesh and Mohammed Shaffiq directed the department to address the allegations raised in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by temple activist and founder of Thiruthondar Sabha A Radhakrishnan.

The petitioner said that the temple properties were being unlawfully occupied and encumbered by unscrupulous individuals and that there were a huge amount in arrears of rents to be collected from lease/rent holders.

Radhakrishnan accused the department of not taking necessary action despite his submission of a detailed petition to the HR&CE commissioner in 2014.

He said that he brought to the notice of the authorities that the names of lessees found in the records were not tallying with the persons who were in possession of temple properties. Even after seven years, the properties of the temple were yet to be safeguarded, he alleged, adding that he submitted a petition again in May 2022 seeking necessary action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanatheeswarar Temple Madras High Court HRCE department
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp