STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No monkeypox cases among international travellers: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Samples of any international travellers found with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion are being tested.

Published: 04th June 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed airports to screen international travellers coming from countries that have reported monkeypox cases, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said nobody showed symptoms of monkeypox, so far. 

Samples of any international travellers found with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion are being tested. Any sick traveller from the affected countries is isolated and their sample is sent to the BSL4 facility of ICMR-NIV, Pune, through the State Public Health Laboratory for further investigation.

So far, the USA, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Canada, Australia and other European countries have reported cases of monkeypox. Passengers are being screened in Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem, Tiruchy and Coimbatore airports.

"A patient in Chennai was suspected to have been infected with monkeypox. But, samples came back negative from Pune," said the health minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Public Health Ma Subramanian Monkeypox Tamil Nadu monkeypox
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp