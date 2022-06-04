STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 2,600 people take part in clean city rallies across Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy and Karur

According to sources, Tiruchy Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan found that the quantity of waste collected was much less when compared to the number of houses.

Published: 04th June 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karur Collector Prabhushankar, MLA Sivagamasundari and Mayor Kavitha cleaning waste

Karur Collector Prabhushankar, MLA Sivagamasundari and Mayor Kavitha cleaning waste. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/ KARUR: The People's Movement for Clean Cities was launched by Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu and mayor Mu Anbalagan at the Central Bus Stand on Friday. Over 1,400 people took part in awareness rallies taken out in this connection at the bus stand, railway junction, Chatiram Bus Stand, TVS Toll Gate, Ariyamangalam, Thillai Nagar.

The campaign began with the participants taking a pledge. School and college students participated in large numbers. Apart from the city, mass cleaning programs were conducted in five municipalities and 14 town panchayats in Tiruchy district.

Sivarasu said mass cleaning would be carried out at tourists spots, temples, bus stands, markets, Uzhavar Sandhai and government hospitals every second and fourth Saturday. The Mayor, Collector and new Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan distributed pamphlets to the public.

Vaithinathan also inspected the micro-compost yard at Kajahpettai in the 49th ward. He inquired about the quantity of garbage being collected every day.

According to sources, the commissioner found that the quantity of waste collected was much less when compared to the number of houses. He also expressed dissatisfaction over 'sluggish' functioning of the yard. He later inspected a health centre at Irudhayapuram.

On behalf of the Karur City Municipal Corporation, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar inaugurated the campaign by taking a pledge in Thanthonimalai. Krishnarayapuram MLA Sivagamasundari and mayor Kavitha presided.

As part of the initiative, Prabhushankar, Sivagamasundari, Kavitha, along with volunteers,  sorted garbage, including plastic waste, bottles and paper bags, at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.  They were transformed into degradable and non-biodegradable waste.

More than 1,200 people took part in the programme. DRO Liyagath, KCMC Commissioner Ravichandran, deputy mayor Saravanan, Karur GMCH Dean Dr Muthuselvan and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Sivarasu Peoples Movement for Clean Cities Karur cleanliness drive Trichy cleanliness drive
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp