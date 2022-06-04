Rescue bid goes awry, man dies inside pit dug for underground pipe in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A worker died inside a pit dug up for laying underground drainage pipeline near Vilangudi in Madurai on Friday after his colleagues accidentally crushed his head, while trying to clear the soil that had caved in on him, using an earthmover.

Sources said the deceased, Veeranan alias Sathish of Erode district, was working under a private contractor. Later in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin offered condolences to the worker's family and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for them.

According to sources, the sidewall of the pit caved in on Veeranan while he was working inside the pit. "Instead of waiting for fire and rescue services, his colleagues attempted to clear the soil using a JCB. But Veeranan’s head got stuck in the machine by accident and got severed. His body was later recovered from the pit. The Kudal Nagar police have detained three men, including the JCB operator, for inquiry," sources said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the pit collapsed as its sidewall was unsteady. "We had just started the work and nearly 15-ft deep pits were dug up. Unfortunately, his fellow workers’ efforts to save him led to his death. Action will be taken after a probe. Special guidelines have been issued to ensure the safety of workers," he added.