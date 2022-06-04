Sharpen your oratorical skills: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday distributed prizes to winners of an elocution competition organised by State Minorities Commission in colleges across the State last month. Over 4,000 students had participated in the contest, which was held ahead of the birth anniversary of the late CM M Karunanidhi.

While addressing a gathering, Stalin said the orators should practice to speak in a focussed and entertaining manner. Most often, he said, only those students who had an interest in politics took part in elocution contests. Nonetheless, it was difficult to influence an audience through speeches, he said and exhorted the students to improve their speaking skills.

He advised them to read the books of M Karunanidhi and Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan, who penned the books Pesum Kalai Valarpom and Neengalum Pechalar Agalam respectively.