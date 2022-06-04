STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sharpen your oratorical skills: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to students

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday distributed prizes to winners of an elocution competition organised by State Minorities Commission in colleges across the State last month.

Published: 04th June 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday distributed prizes to winners of an elocution competition organised by State Minorities Commission in colleges across the State last month. Over 4,000 students had participated in the contest, which was held ahead of the birth anniversary of the late CM M Karunanidhi.

While addressing a gathering, Stalin said the orators should practice to speak in a focussed and entertaining manner. Most often, he said, only those students who had an interest in politics took part in elocution contests. Nonetheless, it was difficult to influence an audience through speeches, he said and exhorted the students to improve their speaking skills.

He advised them to read the books of M Karunanidhi and Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan, who penned the books Pesum Kalai Valarpom and Neengalum Pechalar Agalam respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Elocution competition
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp