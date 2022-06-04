STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin to inaugurate Ranipet Collectorate on June 20

The Collector said that ahead of the CM's visit 9,036 petitions have been received from the public, and urged the officials to resolve the issues.

Published: 04th June 2022 09:44 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET/TIRUPATTUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the newly-constructed Ranipet Collectorate on June 20 evening. He will meet residents and distribute welfare measures and schemes under various departments, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu said on Friday.

Velu was inspecting the Ranipet Collectorate building along with Textiles and Handloom Minister R Gandhi. It was constructed at a cost of `118 crores in 31 lakh sq ft area.

During his visit, Stalin will also inaugurate the Tirupattur administrative building on 21 June. On the same day, he is also expected to participate in various welfare programs in Vellore. Collector Amar Kushwaha on Thursday chaired a meeting with Superintendent of Police Dr KS Ballakrisshnan and others. The Collector said that ahead of the CM's visit 9,036 petitions have been received from the public, and urged the officials to resolve the issues. He told officials to track the progress of the petitions every day.

Kushwaha also said 25,000 people will receive welfare benefits directly from the CM during his visit and urged the officials to make arrangements for that. He also insisted the PWD officials speed up the construction works, worth `50 lakh.

Another meeting for preparatory works for Stalin's visit will be held at Tirupattur Collector's office on Saturday. Velu and senior officials will participate in the meeting.

 

