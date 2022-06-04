Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin presents porkizhi to DMK workers, calls them invisible roots

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While paying homage to the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday honoured the grassroots-level functionaries who stood by the party during its trials and tribulations.

He presented a porkizhi (purse) to 1,314 functionaries and cadre from the Chennai east district unit of the DMK. "Similar events would be held across the State and porkizhi would be given to all senior functionaries and cadre in due course," he said.

"When you see a tree, you see the leaves, fruits, branches, etc because they are visible. But they exist only because of the roots and for the DMK, you are the roots. We the leaders are in various positions because of your contributions. I salute you all by touching your feet," Stalin said while addressing a gathering at a DMK event titled Verukku Neer (Water to the Roots).

Stalin traced the journey of the DMK from its humble origin in 1949 to its rise as the State's ruling party. While recounting the DMK's history, Stalin took a dig at a few new political parties being launched with a 'vow' to capturing the chief minister's post.

"For the first eight years, the DMK did not contest any election. Our founder, Arignar Anna, made it clear that the DMK was launched to serve the people. In 1957, we opened our account in the State Assembly by winning 15 seats. Later, we became the principal opposition party by winning over 50 seats in 1962," the CM said.

"And in 1967, we came to power. The DMK lost power too, like in 1975 after it opposed the Emergency and in 1989, when it was accused of supporting the LTTE. Despite all these trials and tribulations, you stood by the party and because of the strength you gave it, the party faced and overcame all the problems," he added..

Menu revised at government hostels for college students

CHENNAI: After 18 years, a new menu came into effect at government hostels for college students run by Backward and Most Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Department. MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the new menu