Despite intellectual disability, Madurai footballer rises above odds to script smashing success

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: When the 11-year-old Muthukumar was diagnosed with mild intellectual disability around 15 years ago, his parents were devastated. But the couple, R Balamurugan and his wife Sundari, was not bogged down by fear or stigma around mental illness.

They reached out for help at the right time. Muthukumar faced difficulty in reading and writing since childhood. Initially, his family thought it was normal and that he would improve with time. But matters got worse and when he reached Class 4, his teachers suggested that he should be transferred to a special school.

"When we were informed that our son was struggling with intellectual disability, we were heartbroken. We couldn't help but cry thinking about his future," Balamurugan says, recalling the ordeal the family went through.

But they were determined to find a solution. As a small-time trader who sells ghee, Balamurugan couldn't afford high-end medical treatments or private tutors for his son. Bethshan Special School in Madurai was the last vestige of hope the family had. Determined to help their son, they took him to the school in 2008.

Bethshan is a Hebrew word that means 'House of Security'. As the name suggests, the non-residential special school in Madurai serves as a second home to many children with intellectual disabilities.

It is this school that succoured Muthukumar and made him stand on his own two feet. "The only condition imposed by the school management was that we should ensure our son is present for all classes without fail. And thanks to them, his future is secure now," Balamurugan adds, in a voice filled with gratitude.

Now, the 26-year-old Muthukumar has been selected for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff in the Indian Air Force (IAF). R Ravikumar, founder and principal of Bethshan Special School, says he is thrilled to see his student embark on a new journey.

"Muthukumar had trouble in reading, writing, and comprehension. But he has improved a lot over the years. He not only finished his schooling, but has also completed BCom now and is awaiting results," he adds.

Though Muthukumar struggled a bit in academics, he aced in sports, Ravikumar says. "Muthu is good at almost all sports activities like running, long jump, shot put, and basketball, but he showed exceptional talent in volleyball. He bagged a bronze medal for the Indian team in the volleyball tournament held during the Special Olympics World Summer Games at Los Angeles in 2015," he adds.

The proud Volleyball player boasts about this achievement and says it is one of the most memorable moments in his life to this day. "I like all sports but volleyball is my favourite. I never imagined I would go abroad and much less, to the United States. It was a challenging, yet very memorable experience," Muthukumar says.

"Our school has been constantly training me and other students to appear in competitive examinations and the efforts have paid off. I got selected for the post of Multi-Tasking staff and am waiting for police verification. I might be posted at the Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore. Though it is still daunting to think that I will be staying away from home on my own for the first time, I look forward to it," says Muthukumar.

The young achiever is also a dutiful son who helps his father in his ghee business. "Muthukumar has two bank accounts and manages deliveries and money transactions for his father’s business. He can handle mobile phones with ease," says Ravikumar.

Balamurugan also confirmed it saying his son is adept in technology and has been supporting him in running his ghee shop. When Muthukumar was recently felicitated by Madras High Court judge Justice B Pugalendhi, Balamurugan's joy knew no bounds.

"During the event, upon hearing about the experiences of other children, who shared the same fate as our son, we were moved to tears. I am indebted to the school management and hope that the parents of all such children are able to experience the same joy we feel now," he says.

"Children with special needs will definitely shine if they are given proper training and exposure. Muthukumar has proved it," Ravikumar says.

He also appealed to the Central and State governments to simplify the recruitment process for public employment at least for specific posts which are reserved for persons with disabilities so that they have a better chance at securing their future.