Eight sworn in as permanent judges of Madras High Court

Published: 05th June 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight additional judges of the Madras High Court were sworn in as permanent judges on Saturday.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari administered the oath of office to G Chandrasekharan, V Sivagnanam, G Ilangovan, S Ananthi, S Kannammal, K Murali Shankar, RN Manjula, and TV Thamilselvi as permanent judges at a function held on the premises of the court. Senior judges and office-bearers of advocates’ associations and the Bar participated in the event.

Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, who was also appointed as permanent judge, would take the oath on another day. All of them were elevated from the judicial services to the high court. Of the eight, Murali Shankar and Thamilselvi are couple. They joined the judicial services together and, coincidentally, elevated to the high court at the same time.

Those who were made permanent judges were appointed as additional judges of the court on December 3, 2020. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended appointing them as permanent judges last month. Subsequently, the President recently issued the orders.  S Ananthi and S Kannammal would retire next month.

