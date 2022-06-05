Green Thoothukudi Mission: District administration chalks out 10-year-plan to increase tree cover

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In order to increase the tree cover in Thoothukudi from 5 per cent to 33 per cent, the district administration has chalked out a sustainable action plan for 10 years as a part of Green Thoothukudi Mission.

One lakh saplings would be planted on Environment Day celebrated today (June 5).

Collector Senthil Raj said that the 10 year-plan includes planting one crore tree saplings across the district, as they have accrued benefits of preventing soil erosion, air pollution, and groundwater sustainability. The saplings include fruit bearing trees and a tree museum having all native varieties, he added.

Thoothukudi district has 5.31 per cent of forest cover as per the India State of Forest Report, 2021. More than one lakh tree saplings have been mobilised from nurseries of rural development department, forest department, horticulture department and non-governmental organisations for the afforestation drive.

The saplings comprise 14 kinds of traditional tree varieties such as neem, pungai (Indian Beech tree), poovarasu (Indian Tulip tree), puli (tamarind), vagai (Albizia Lebbeck).

The tree saplings are to be planted at the 'water-assured sites' such as premises of schools, colleges, government offices, and a massive tree plantation has been planned at large public areas having bore wells so that the saplings survive summer.

The Collector said, "We have roped in students and parents for the drive. The sapling the student plants will be named after him/her. They will also take responsibility for maintaining and nurturing the saplings."

Over 30,000 casuarina seedlings have been mobilised from Tiruchy to form a green belt around the stone quarries, which will be under the maintenance of concerned Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) who will ensure water supply through drip irrigation by quarry operators, he added.

The 12 government nurseries have been tasked to grow 10 lakh saplings, which will be planted at a mass avenue plantation during northeast monsoon this year.