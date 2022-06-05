Investments of Rs 1k crore expected in Puducherry during industry summit: Namassivayam

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government expects investments of Rs 1,000 crore through the industrialists summit in the Union Territory on Friday and Saturday, said Minister for Industry and Commerce A Namassivayam.



Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "This summit is organised to create two lakh job opportunities for educated youngsters in Puducherry. This part of the mission of moving towards making Puducherry a Best State, as mentioned in a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah".

Around 86 industries -- including 28 French and Indo-French companies -- took part in the summit jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC).



Several firms are interested in opening their industry in Puducherry, and the government will take necessary action to provide permissions for this, he added. Food processing, automobile, medicine, electric, and electronics spare industries attended. "Discussion was held regarding the arrangements of land, electricity and water supply for the industries," said Namssivayam adding that priority will be given to the industries which won't affect the environment.



"The Centre is set to introduce an online portal soon where people can get permission through a single-window mode. Instead of getting permission from different departments, everything will be issued in one place," said the Minister.