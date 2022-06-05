K Annamalai following steps of former Tamil Nadu BJP chiefs: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Saturday said BJP State president K Annamalai was following in the footsteps of former party TN chiefs, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan, to secure high-profile posts.

Speaking to reporters, Raju said the AIADMK had brought to light several corrupt activities of the DMK regime but Annamalai was talking about only a few of them. "BJP is not an opposition party. It’s a misconception. It is wrong to compare the AIADMK and the BJP," he said.

"AIADMK workers are not crows waiting for breadcrumbs but are guided by ideology. AIADMK is ready to contest alone in elections if all other parties, including the DMK, are ready to test their strength by contesting alone. AIADMK had already proved its strength twice by contesting alone. If someone throws dust on us we will throw pillars at them," Raju said.

The Madurai West MLA also condemned the new personal assistant (PA) of the Madurai Mayor and called him a 'super mayor'. Officials have changed the rules of appointment which is not followed in any other corporation, he said. "The role of government officials, including corporation commissioner, is to assist the mayor in administrative work," Raju said.

He urged Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon to get pending funds from the government and stop pressuring people to pay up their tax dues as this would add to their burden.