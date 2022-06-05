Mullaiperiyar dam officials get satellite phones
CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Saturday presented satellite phones to six top officials maintaining the Mullaiperiyar dam, including the chief engineer, superintending engineer, and executive engineer. The satellite phones will help the officials communicate while inside dense forest. The phones had been procured at Rs 9.50 lakh.