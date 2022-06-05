STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullaiperiyar dam officials get satellite phones

CM MK Stalin on Saturday presented satellite phones to six top officials maintaining the Mullaiperiyar dam, including the chief engineer, superintending engineer, and executive engineer.

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Saturday presented satellite phones to six top officials maintaining the Mullaiperiyar dam, including the chief engineer, superintending engineer, and executive engineer. The satellite phones will help the officials communicate while inside dense forest. The phones had been procured at Rs 9.50 lakh.

