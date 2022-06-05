STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven girls drown in a river near Cuddalore in TN

According to a report, the teenage girls drowned in a check dam across Geddilam river around 12.45 pm on Sunday.

Published: 05th June 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Seven girls were drowned in a river near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as A. Monisha, 16, R Priyadarshini, 15, her sister R Divya Darshini, 10, M Navaneetha, 18, K Priya, 18, S Sangavi, 16 and M Kumudha, 18, sources said.

According to a report, the teenage girls drowned in a check dam across Geddilam river around 12.45 pm on Sunday.

The girls belonging to A Kuchipalayam and Ayan Kurunjipadi near Nellikuppam had entered into the waters to take bath when they met with the watery grave.

Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the girls and fished out the bodies.

Geddilam river Nellikuppam Cuddalore district
