Tamil Nadu government to facilitate third round of talks between Ford India management and workers

The severance package the company had agreed to pay comprised 85-87 days' of wages for every year worked plus ex-gratia, which together works out to an average Rs 20 lakh an employee.

Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. (Photo | AP)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State labour department is likely hold a third round of conciliatory talks between Ford India management and workers on Monday to resolve the issue over the latter's severance package. Meanwhile, the strike by the plant’s 2,650 employees continued for a sixth day on Saturday.

A labour department official told The New Indian Express that two rounds of conciliatory talks were held on Tuesday and Thursday between the management and the workers. As of now, he said, both the management and the workers are trying to resolve the issue. The labour deputy commissioner is helping to hold the conciliatory talks.

"We hope there is some breakthrough during Monday’s talks," says Selva, a production associate with the materials planning division at Ford. Selva said both the management and the union were talking to each other on the matter. 

Selva said the severance package the company had agreed to pay comprised 85-87 days' of wages for every year worked plus ex-gratia, which together works out to an average Rs 20 lakh an employee. However, the workers demanded double that amount.

Many of the employees would not be getting the same pay in another firm as automobile-manufacturing sector was cutting back on production. "We have to take care of our EMIs and the education of our children. The sudden announcement by Ford has crippled our lives," Selva said.

