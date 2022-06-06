Dharmapuri tribals complain of weak mobile signals in Sitheri village, urge for tower

By Express News Service

Residents of Sitheri urged the Dharmapuri administration to install a mobile tower in their panchayat to improve network signal strength. Locals stated that emergency services could not be reached most of the time due to poor connectivity and students were also affected.

Sitheri is situated 1,097 m high from the sea level in the Eastern Ghats and has a population of over 8,000. Residents stated that many first-generation graduates are facing a massive disadvantage due to the lack of infrastructure.

K Venkateshan from Kalasapadi village said, my home is 2.5 km from the bus stand. We get poor reception near the bus stand and other areas. But as we move further away from here, there is none. It is a huge inconvenience. To avail of an ambulance or other emergency services, we have to travel for nearly 2.5 km. The most affected are the school and college-going children who are not able to complete their regular school or college work. Further, many students are also studying for government exams and because of the lack of internet facility, they are unable to get the updates like others, putting them at a disadvantage, he said.



Srikanth, a native of Sitheri said, We have an e-sevai centre and the school here also has an internet connection. But just two places are insufficient for over 280 school and college students. Most families work hard to ensure their children become the first batch of graduates in their village. Bringing a mobile tower will eliminate this huge disadvantage, he said.

Another resident, Ganeshamoorthi from Alagur said, over 18 years ago, many basic amenities like roads or buses were unavailable to us. Infrastructure improved greatly over the years because of the administration's efforts. If we could be provided with better mobile connections, it would greatly aid the development of our panchayat, he said.

When contacted, revenue officials said, "We have approached many carriers to install a mobile tower there but none have expressed an interest. The Dharmapuri administration is taking steps to improve the conditions here."