STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

International dog and cat show at Coimbatore: Native breeds hog limelight

More than 250 dogs belonging to 35 different breeds and 120 cats belonging to 10 different breeds competed at the shows this year.

Published: 06th June 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dog and cat show | Express

Dog and cat show | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It was a perfect paw fest for pet lovers at the international dogs and cat show organised in the city on Sunday. Totally 35 breeds of dogs and 10 breeds of cats enthralled the visitors.

Also, in a first, native breeds were displayed. Dog breeds including Tamil Nadu's native breed - Kombai, Chippiparai and foreign breed like Pitbull, Rottweiler, Belgian Shepherd, Poodle, Great Dane and Chihuahua took part in the 18th All India Breed Dog Show. On the sidelines, the second International Cat show was organised by Anaimalai's Kennel Club and The Coimbatore Cattery Club.

B Prathap, vice president of The Coimbatore Cattery Club said that, more than 250 dogs belonging to 35 different breeds and 120 cats belonging to 10 different breeds competed at the shows this year. The dogs and cats were chosen for prizes based on the standards followed in international shows.  We got a good response as the show was organised after two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The ten breeds of cats like Maine Coon which is one of the natural breeds in North America, silver marble colour Bengal cats, Exotic Shorthair, Ragdoll and Persian cats also attracted the crowd. Judges Komal Dhanoa from Punjab and Harish Patel from Gujarat judged the dogs and Judges Sudhakar Katikineni, Anne Carrol and Dr Pradeep judged the cats.

J Pratheeba, treasurer of the association said unlike earlier, many people are showing interest in rearing cats. It clearly shows that they have busted the myth that cats are bad luck. Apart from Tamil Nadu, participants were from Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bangalore, Mysore and Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dog and cat show Coimbatore Cattery Club
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp